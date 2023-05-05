McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 37,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 12,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

