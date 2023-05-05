McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Decreases Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,311,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $311,283,000 after acquiring an additional 105,705 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 20.4% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,279,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,976,000 after buying an additional 216,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,240,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,590,000 after buying an additional 27,057 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 6.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,089,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $272,045,000 after buying an additional 67,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $221,384,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

SHW opened at $227.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $195.24 and a twelve month high of $282.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 86.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $251.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $231.00 to $253.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.83.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

Recommended Stories

