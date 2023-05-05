McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $288,000 Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $54.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.65. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $64.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 16.32%. Alliant Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 66.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

