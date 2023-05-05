McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Has $326,000 Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 103,337 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,756,000 after purchasing an additional 196,610 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 14,947,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,845,000 after purchasing an additional 609,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,962,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,440 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 246.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,211,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,400,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,304 shares during the period.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDBC opened at $13.56 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.31.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

