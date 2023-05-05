McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1,170.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CME Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CME stock opened at $183.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.54 and a twelve month high of $219.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.48. The stock has a market cap of $66.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.41.

CME Group Announces Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.23.

CME Group Profile

(Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

Further Reading

