MedTech Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MTACU) Trading Down 0.1%

MedTech Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MTACU – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.25 and last traded at $10.29. Approximately 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.
MedTech Acquisition Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13.
MedTech Acquisition Company Profile
MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.
