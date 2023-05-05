Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Lowered by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,702,223 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,106,453,000 after acquiring an additional 608,587 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.79.

Medtronic Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.20. 741,355 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,270,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $120.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $82.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $106.33.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

