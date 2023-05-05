Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.82 EPS

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.82), Briefing.com reports. Mercer International had a return on equity of 32.09% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Mercer International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Mercer International Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MERC stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $9.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,004,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,747. The firm has a market cap of $604.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.12. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $17.50.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Mercer International’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mercer International

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MERC. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 23,320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mercer International in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercer International by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC cut Mercer International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Mercer International from $15.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Mercer International from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Mercer International



Mercer International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of pulp. It operates through Pulp and Wood Products segments. The Pulp segment consists of the manufacture, sales, and distribution of NBSK pulp, electricity, and other by-products at three pulp mills. The Wood Products segment is involved in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of lumber, electricity and other wood residuals at the Friesau Facility.

