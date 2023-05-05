Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) COO Michael J. Dunlap Purchases 4,000 Shares

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) COO Michael J. Dunlap bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBINN opened at $16.20 on Friday. Merchants Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.03.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.26%.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

