Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd

ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lowered its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,855,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409,457 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 7.4% of ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd owned 0.07% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $205,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.15. 1,681,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,350. The firm has a market cap of $297.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $107.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.05 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total value of $198,016.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 1,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $198,016.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,609,573.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 75,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.03, for a total transaction of $8,752,839.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 154,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,925,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 435,234 shares of company stock worth $49,996,664 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, April 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $128.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

