Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.47 to $0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $269.3 million to $289.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.19 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded up $1.72 on Thursday, hitting $39.16. 916,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.17. Mercury Systems has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -652.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $229.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.25 million. Mercury Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total transaction of $252,449.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 4,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $252,449.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 513,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,212,541.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $25,880.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,858 shares in the company, valued at $6,407,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,851 shares of company stock valued at $582,461 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,973,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Mercury Systems by 218.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 720,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,425,000 after buying an additional 493,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 16.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,287,000 after acquiring an additional 382,507 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $14,108,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,188,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,020,000 after acquiring an additional 159,068 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

