Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 12.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) rose 12.2% on Friday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $48.00. The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.10. Approximately 304,934 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 360,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.81.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Merus from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities increased their price target on Merus from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merus in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Merus from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRUS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Merus by 107.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merus during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Research analysts predict that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

