Metahero (HERO) Price Tops $0.0036 on Top Exchanges

Metahero (HERO) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. During the last week, Metahero has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a total market cap of $28.53 million and approximately $531,461.31 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

