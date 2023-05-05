Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

NYSE:MEI opened at $39.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Methode Electronics has a 12-month low of $33.91 and a 12-month high of $51.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently 24.35%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 11.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after buying an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

