MetisDAO (METIS) Market Cap Hits $122.30 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 5th. MetisDAO has a market cap of $122.30 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $27.48 or 0.00093981 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026121 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019293 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017889 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001049 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,213.97 or 0.99909341 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000102 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.01180453 USD and is up 2.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,065,790.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

