MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Stock Position Boosted by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MET opened at $54.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.83 and a 1-year high of $77.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MetLife in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

