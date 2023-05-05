Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.61 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 10,609.85%. The company had revenue of $928.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of MTD stock traded down $16.90 on Thursday, hitting $1,475.20. 143,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,971. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $1,065.55 and a 52 week high of $1,615.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,496.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,450.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at $10,247,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 39 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 101 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

