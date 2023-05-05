MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.89 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share.

MGIC Investment Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:MTG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.69. 188,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,270. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.34%.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Gary A. Poliner sold 8,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total value of $115,480.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 14.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 177,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services. The company was founded by Max Karl in 1957 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

