Michael G. Grey Sells 14,608 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Stock

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) Director Michael G. Grey sold 14,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $409,024.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MIRM opened at $27.85 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 176.05% and a negative return on equity of 102.21%. Equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIRM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 44.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3,266.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 35,347 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MIRM. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its products include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz in May 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.