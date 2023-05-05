Microlise Group (LON:SAAS) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Microlise Group plc (LON:SAAS – Get Rating) traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 120 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 122.50 ($1.53). 72,756 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 34,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 127.50 ($1.59).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.19) price target on shares of Microlise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Microlise Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 146.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 145.79. The firm has a market cap of £142.04 million and a PE ratio of 12,250.00.

Microlise Group Company Profile

Microlise Group plc provides transport management technology solutions. The company offers SaaS platform that digitizes the business processes of enterprise organizations running logistics operations. Its hardware and software technology solutions capture and analyze real-time transport and logistics data events to allow fleet operators to enhance across a range of key performance indicators, including operating efficiency, greenhouse gas emissions, and safety standards.

Further Reading

