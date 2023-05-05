Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,900,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 272,638 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $294,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,722 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $1,262,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,086 shares in the company, valued at $11,054,930.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $3,530,800 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,818,458. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.54. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.43 and a 1-year high of $75.41.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.16). The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 6.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.