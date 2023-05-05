MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Shares Down 2%

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.55 and last traded at $17.73. 1,532 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 70% from the average session volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.09.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.91.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (DULL)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.