Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NASDAQ:MSBIP)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4844 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of MSBIP opened at $19.98 on Friday. Midland States Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.25 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard Dean Bingham acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,705. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $41,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,378.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Dean Bingham purchased 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $99,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares in the company, valued at $434,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 7,322 shares of company stock valued at $150,873 and sold 4,800 shares valued at $108,272.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

