Millington Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 18,844 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.48. 1,470,918 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.51.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

