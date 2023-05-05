Millington Financial Advisors LLC Invests $684,000 in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,332,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,955,000 after buying an additional 20,242 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4,530.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,397 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,272,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,651,000 after purchasing an additional 57,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,045,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,440 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 503.3% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 896,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,268,000 after buying an additional 747,768 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Convertible Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $70.61. The stock had a trading volume of 134,773 shares. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52.

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

