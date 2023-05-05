Millington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,075,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,909,000 after purchasing an additional 46,656 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,422,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,109 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after purchasing an additional 32,214 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,053,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,843,000 after purchasing an additional 63,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE DG traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $218.99. 328,551 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $261.59. The firm has a market cap of $47.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.33.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $288.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $248.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating and issued a $242.00 price objective (down from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,008. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

