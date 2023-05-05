Millington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (BATS:XBJL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 46,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 9,680 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 0.5 %

XBJL traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,450 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.37.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated 9 Buffer ETF – July (XBJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap and downside buffer over a one-year outcome period. XBJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

