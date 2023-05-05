Millington Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 35,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,596,000. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 130.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF by 658.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 164,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOR traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.93. 10,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $42.30 and a 12 month high of $48.55.

Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Corporate Bond ETF (FCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Credit Bond index. The fund is an actively managed USD corporate bond fund. It aims to have similar interest-rate risk as the Barclays US Credit Bond Index. FCOR was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

