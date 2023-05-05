Millington Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,899 Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000. Encore Wire accounts for approximately 1.2% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 204.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Encore Wire by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WIRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE traded up $4.32 on Friday, hitting $166.04. The company had a trading volume of 95,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,605. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.85. Encore Wire Co. has a 1 year low of $94.39 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.06. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.96 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 EPS for the current year.

Encore Wire Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.23%.

Insider Activity at Encore Wire

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of Encore Wire stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Encore Wire news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,372,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

Further Reading

