Millington Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIAL. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after buying an additional 14,639 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $731,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DIAL traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 42,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,295. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.53. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $18.76.

The Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (DIAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Beta Advantage Multi-Sector Bond index. The fund tracks an index comprised of six sub-indexes, each representing a different sector within the fixed income space. The index allocates fixed weights to each of the six sectors.

