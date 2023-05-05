Millington Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 219,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,553,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 8.3% of Millington Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298,363 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,946,000 after buying an additional 19,557,538 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,129,000 after acquiring an additional 189,336 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,330,000 after acquiring an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $40.65. 444,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,049,573. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.93. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $42.97.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

