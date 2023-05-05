MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

MDXG opened at $5.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.27 million, a P/E ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50. MiMedx Group has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $5.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $74.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.31 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $52,385.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,188.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 15,555 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $70,464.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 349,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,605.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Benjamin Stein sold 12,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $52,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,188.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,999 shares of company stock valued at $390,337. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 62,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22,593 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 56.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

Further Reading

