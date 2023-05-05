Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Trading 0.3% Higher

Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 91 ($1.14) and last traded at GBX 91 ($1.14). 292 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 7,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.75 ($1.13).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Mincon Group in a report on Monday, March 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of £192.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,512.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 90.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. Mincon Group’s payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

