Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.81

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.81 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 466 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.67.

Get Mitsubishi Electric alerts:

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter.

About Mitsubishi Electric

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

Further Reading

