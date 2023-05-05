Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

MBLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Cowen increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Mobileye Global in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Mobileye Global from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Mobileye Global Stock Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:MBLY opened at $34.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.16. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

About Mobileye Global

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

