ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODVGet Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $54.92. Approximately 41,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 107,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MODV. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,781,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MODV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ModivCare by 1,228.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in ModivCare by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period.

The company has a market cap of $755.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

