ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Trading Down 5.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $75.00. The stock traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $54.92. Approximately 41,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 107,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on MODV. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $145.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday.
Insider Transactions at ModivCare
In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,399,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,781,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ModivCare
ModivCare Trading Down 8.1 %
The company has a market cap of $755.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.53.
ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.03 million. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 27.06% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ModivCare Company Profile
ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ModivCare (MODV)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.