Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $458.93, but opened at $405.05. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $408.02, with a volume of 338,453 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Michael Hsing sold 22,483 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.41, for a total transaction of $10,396,364.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,067,449 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $493,599,092.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 608 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.87, for a total transaction of $271,696.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,158,409.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,036 shares of company stock valued at $47,864,581. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $533.00 to $608.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $435.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $531.92.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 12.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.38 and its 200-day moving average is $422.52. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $460.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $2,928,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 21.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,974,000 after buying an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Read More

