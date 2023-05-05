Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 17.32%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,326,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,031,037. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $41.06 and a 1-year high of $58.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.86.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.50 to $56.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 2,502 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $125,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,252.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,374,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Monster Beverage by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,395,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,265 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,071,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,749,000 after purchasing an additional 912,942 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Monster Beverage by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,474,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,393,000 after purchasing an additional 723,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Monster Beverage by 311.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 824,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,898,000 after purchasing an additional 624,359 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monster Beverage

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full-service beverage distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.