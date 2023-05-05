MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 8.4 %

Shares of MLTX stock opened at $24.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.95. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $26.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.49.

Insider Activity at MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bihua Chen bought 588,589 shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

