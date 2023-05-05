MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group reissued their reiterates rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on MLTX. Guggenheim began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.29.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,330. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:MLTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Equities analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.71 per share, with a total value of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 166,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

