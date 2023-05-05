MoonLake Immunotherapeutics to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:MLTX)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, May 4th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.49) EPS.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MLTX. Guggenheim began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $26.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.33 and its 200 day moving average is $14.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, major shareholder Bihua Chen purchased 588,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,601,089.19. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,438,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,774,589.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the second quarter worth $62,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

