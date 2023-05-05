Morgan Stanley Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $927.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.38.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.80 on Friday, hitting $764.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,583. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $791.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $756.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 33.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

