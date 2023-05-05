Morgan Stanley Increases Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target to $927.00

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.23% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on REGN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $860.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $849.38.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.80 on Friday, hitting $764.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,583. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 5.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $791.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $756.61.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $25,326,992.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,326,992.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total value of $150,371.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,295 shares of company stock worth $25,023,670. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
