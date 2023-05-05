Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Stock Performance

TSE:MRT.UN opened at C$5.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.86, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$337.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.33. Morguard Real Estate Inv. has a 1-year low of C$4.95 and a 1-year high of C$5.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morguard Real Estate Inv.

In other Morguard Real Estate Inv. news, insider Morguard Corporation purchased 362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.60 per share, with a total value of C$2,030,000.00. Insiders have bought 587,500 shares of company stock worth $3,262,182 in the last ninety days. 67.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morguard Real Estate Inv. Company Profile

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

