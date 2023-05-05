MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 202,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 136,567 shares.The stock last traded at $5.56 and had previously closed at $5.56.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.48.

MorphoSys Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOR. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter valued at $26,056,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 640.9% in the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 896,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 775,585 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 46,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000. 2.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

