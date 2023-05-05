MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Large Volume Increase

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 202,669 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 136,567 shares.The stock last traded at $5.56 and had previously closed at $5.56.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of MorphoSys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.48.
MorphoSys Stock Up 1.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.91. The company has a market capitalization of $773.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MorphoSys Company Profile
MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.
Featured Articles
