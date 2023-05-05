Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE MSI traded up $1.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $290.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,485. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $277.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.23. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $195.18 and a 1-year high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total value of $399,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,214,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total transaction of $7,305,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,517.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,123 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $3,378,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

