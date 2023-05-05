Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.49-$2.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.30 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.21-$11.29 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $289.80.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $290.41. The stock had a trading volume of 965,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,485. The firm has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $295.10.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,773.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 26,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $7,305,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,142 shares in the company, valued at $13,058,517.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total value of $2,361,411.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,167 shares of company stock valued at $10,066,483. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $470,994,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $105,393,000 after purchasing an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,057,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $221,668,000 after purchasing an additional 174,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $30,275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

