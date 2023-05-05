Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

Mplx Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $34.00 on Friday. Mplx has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPLX. Wolfe Research upgraded Mplx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mplx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Mplx from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPLX. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Mplx by 286.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mplx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

