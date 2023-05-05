MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,839,566,000 after buying an additional 176,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,404,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,624,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,172,000 after purchasing an additional 116,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 89.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,492,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,314,000 after purchasing an additional 703,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,281,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,702,000 after purchasing an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MSCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MSCI in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $543.00 to $551.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.22.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares in the company, valued at $3,831,327.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $461.55 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

