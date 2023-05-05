MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) Trading Up 11.4%

Shares of MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) traded up 11.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.82 and last traded at $0.81. 177,620 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,613,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLN. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of MultiPlan from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $495.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

MultiPlan ( NYSE:MPLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $241.09 million during the quarter. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 53.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPLN. Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 13,379,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000,618 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 12,642,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after purchasing an additional 4,827,838 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MultiPlan during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,453,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,986,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,572,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,370 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

(Get Rating)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.