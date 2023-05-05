Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Murphy USA Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $281.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.42 and a 200 day moving average of $274.14.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.60.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

