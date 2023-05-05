Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.62 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.62, Briefing.com reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 86.87% and a net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Murphy USA Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE MUSA opened at $281.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Murphy USA has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $323.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $260.42 and a 200 day moving average of $274.14.
Murphy USA Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.52%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MUSA shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.60.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Murphy USA (MUSA)
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
- Realty Income Trades At Decade Low Valuations, Worth The Yield?
Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.